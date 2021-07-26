Shanghai Electric’s reaches partnership agreement at WAIC 2021

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Shanghai Electric shared the same stage with global companies for the Industry Intelligence Conference at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2021 (WAIC 2021) in Shanghai to discuss the benefits of industry intelligence and digital transformation.

The annual tech fest invites tech gurus and industry insiders to unlock insights, analysis and trends to shed light on topics such as staying ahead of change, supporting industries in AI integration, helping global elites and leaders to make better-informed decisions in an era defined by ever-evolving digital technologies.

At WAIC 2021, Shanghai Electric reached a partnership agreement with companies involved in the AI Investment Fund, which was launched in 2019 as part of an initiative of the Shanghai municipal government to support the city’s pledge to build a “first-class AI innovation ecosystem.”

“Shanghai Electric has a long history of innovating energy technologies and creating significant value for the entire industry. We have witnessed ourselves making countless zero-to-one technological breakthroughs and going through a metamorphosis to becoming a world-class enterprise with excellence and perfection at the center of our mission and vision,” said Yang Hong, Vice-President, Shanghai Electric. “The industrial world is in the midst of transformation. As a future-focused tech company, Shanghai Electric embraces the Industrial Internet to create new digital solutions to help our partners seize the opportunity of tomorrow. With digital twins, artificial intelligence and big data technologies, Shanghai Electric aims to upgrade internal industrial production in an effort to refine our solutions for our partners, carving out a development path that will empower the future of the entire energy industry.”