Seeq announces new enterprise and team editions

Seeq Corporation announced a new packaging of Seeq features and applications as Seeq Team and Seeq Enterprise editions.

The editions address needs of customers from local water utility to multi-national chemical, pharmaceutical, or oil and gas companies.

Both Seeq editions, which run as SaaS on AWS or Microsoft Azure, represent the culmination of learning and experiences with Seeq deployments in process manufacturing organizations. For these manufacturers, Seeq enables advanced analytics insights.

Seeq Cortex, a renaming of Seeq Server, is included in both editions and is the execution engine that delivers features, including multi-source and type data connectivity, security, and calculation scalability.

“Seeq Cortex enables immediate access to analytics innovation with existing data architectures and silos, while also supporting customer data roadmaps and strategies on the cloud,” said Steve Sliwa, CEO and Co-Founder, Seeq Corporation. “Cortex is the backbone of the predictive, diagnostic, machine learning, and descriptive analytics used by customers around the globe.”