Seeq announces industrial digitalization agreement with Aramco

December 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

Seeq Corporation has reached an agreement with Saudi Aramco to expand its operational analytics strategy as part of the company’s ongoing digital transformation program.

The agreement will provide Saudi Aramco engineers and subject matter experts with Seeq’s self-service analytics, predictive modeling data analytics, and visualization tools.

“Seeq is empowering our engineers and subject matter experts with easy-to-use analytics tools to truly democratize data science. We see this as a key element for scaling operational analytics across the organization,” said Walid A. Al-Naeem, Manager of Process & Control Systems Department, Saudi Aramco.

Examples of how Seeq software can be used at Aramco include:

Automating error detection in multi-phase measurements

Catalyst deactivation rate prediction

Coking prediction

Corrosion rate analysis

Automated monitoring of Oilfield Advanced Process Control

Fleet-wide asset monitoring

Operationalizing predictive analytics models for sustainability insights

“We are pleased to partner with Crucial Solutions & Services to collaborate on Aramco’s industrial digitalization initiatives,” said Lisa Graham, CEO, Seeq. “We will do this by leveraging big data, machine learning, and computer science innovations.”