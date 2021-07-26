Seeq accelerates chemical industry agreements

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Seeq Corporation announced agreements with two chemical companies: Covestro and Allnex.

“Analytics software for manufacturing customers is an area long overdue for innovation,” said Megan Buntain, Director of Cloud Partnerships, Seeq. “By choosing Seeq on AWS to democratize innovations in big data, machine learning and computer science, chemical industry companies can easily access new capabilities to improve production and business success.”

These companies have selected Seeq on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their corporate solution.

“Seeq is our go-to tool for self-service analytics in the Covestro Monitoring Platform,” said Bram Bamps, Data Analytics Expert, Covestro. “With little to no previous knowledge of advanced data scripting, our experts can easily use Seeq to create data-driven models that predict processes, even those with high variability, and with higher success rates than we’ve seen with conventional tools. They can easily share insights from these models with colleagues and scale out analyses efficiently by leveraging Seeq’s relationship with AWS.”