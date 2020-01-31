Security camera manufacturer going green; removing halogens from products

LUND, Sweden —

Axis Communications is introducing the company’s first security cameras that are free of hazardous brominated and chlorinated flame retardants.

Axis is a multinational manufacturer of enterprise security cameras, along with video recorders, audio equipment and software to manage surveillance footage.

The firm says the new cameras within the P13 Network Camera Series are the result of Axis’ focus on sustainability and alignment with the UN Sustainability Development Goals.

“Our new sustainable network cameras are the result of over five years of development and patience. While we care deeply about sustainability, we also need to maintain high standards of quality in our cameras. As an example, these latest devices are free of brominated and chlorinated flame retardants but are still flame resistant,” said Andres Vigren, global product manager at Axis Communications, in a prepared statement.

As part of its green design initiative, Axis has identified four areas of what it calls “eco-innovation”:

Material selection

Optimized part design

Optimized design for manufacturing

Optimized disposal

By exchanging the hazardous halogens in the devices with more sustainable alternatives, Axis says the new cameras are not only better for the environment and health, but are also part of the circular economy because they are more recyclable.

“It is really important for us to not just wait for regulations that prohibit the use of hazardous materials or taxation that will make products prohibitively expensive, but to remain one step ahead. We’re proud to be a role model when it comes to green design, and responding not only to customer requests but the responsibility of all businesses to act in an environmentally responsible way,” said Ausra Reinap, senior environmental engineer at Axis, also in a statement.

“It would be great if we could inspire other manufacturers to invest in the development of halogen-free products,” added Vigren. ”The next step is to make it a future industry standard and help increase customer requests for more sustainable products.”