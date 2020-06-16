Seaspan awarded a $2.4B contract for RCN joint support ships

GATINEAU, Que. — Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards has been awarded a $2.4 billion contract through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS) to build two joint support ships for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The ships will deliver fuel and other vital supplies to vessels at sea, offer medical and dental services, and provide facilities for helicopter maintenance repair. The replenishment vessels increase the range and endurance of RCN’s combat ship operations at sea.

The first ship is to be delivered in 2023, and the second in 2025.

The total budget includes $3.1 billion for the purchase of the two ships and initial spares, as well as $1 billion for design and production engineering work, project management and associated contingency costs, resulting in a total value of $4.1 billion.