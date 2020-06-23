HAMILTON — The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has set up a scholarship for women enrolled in post-secondary education who are pursuing careers in occupational health and safety.

The $3,000 Chad Bradley Scholarship Award honours the memory of former CCOHS governor Catherine (Chad) Bradley and pays tribute to her efforts as a leader in health and safety.

It’s open to women enrolled in either a full or part-time program leading to an occupational health and safety designation from an accredited college or university.

Candidates apply online and will be required to submit a 500 to 800 word essay detailing why they are pursuing their education in occupational health and safety; their motivation and inspiration; what and how they expect to contribute to the field and/or safe work; and other achievements and activities that demonstrate a commitment to and involvement in their community, workplace or school.

Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges (representing labour, government, employers) comprised of members of the CCOHS Council of Governors and the president and CEO of CCOHS.

Entry deadline is Aug. 31. Winners will be announced in the Fall.

CCOHS s a federal government department based in Hamilton that advances workplace health and safety.