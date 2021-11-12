Schneider Electric to build three manufacturing plants across North America

November 12, 2021 Maryam Farag

Schneider Electric announced it will build and equip three new manufacturing plants in North America and hire over 1,000 employees.

Company officials are currently evaluating locations in Santa Teresa, New Mexico and El Paso, Texasfor the U.S. manufacturing site. Land owned by Schneider Electric in Tlaxcala, Mexico will be used to build a new manufacturing plant expanding its presence in the city. The company is also evaluating existing buildings in Mexico City to renovate into a manufacturing operation.

The company plans to start construction and renovation before the end of 2021 with an ambition to increase its workforce to manufacture circuit breakers, switchboards, panelboards, and medium voltage switchgear for use in data centres, infrastructure, and homes by late 2022.

“Our future is calling for a more resilient and sustainable supply chain and that’s exactly what we’re seeking to deliver with this latest investment,” said Annette Clayton, CEO and President, Schneider Electric North America. “By continuing to invest in modern, digitally enabled manufacturing, we’re increasing capacity to minimize interruption risk when unforeseen challenges occur and reduce wait time for customers.”