Schneider Electric reveals home energy solutions made from recycled ocean plastics at CES 2022

January 11, 2022 Maryam Farag

Schneider Electric unveiled the first home energy solutions at CES 2022; The Merten range, which includes sockets and switches made from recycled ocean material, and delivered in sustainable packaging.

Schneider Electric’s Merten range includes new models made from polyamide fishing nets collected from the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. The Merten Ocean Plastics offer has been recognized by CES as a 2022 Innovation Award honouree in the Sustainability Category.

“The Merten recycled ocean material range is just the first of many sustainable solutions from Schneider Electric as we take strides towards helping our customers achieve global net zero goals,” said YiFu Qi, Executive Vice-President of Global Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric. “The future of production in the electrical solutions sector has to be green. Using the right materials for the job from the outset is central to creating a circular economy in this industry.”

Schneider Electric partnered with DSM, a global leader in health, nutrition and bioscience, to transform fishing net waste into high-grade technical plastic that can be used in electrical devices.

“Through our collaboration with Schneider Electric, we aspire to take a small step towards maintaining healthier marine life, litter-free beaches, and cleaner oceans and the initiative also supporting local livelihoods and create jobs, all while giving the eco-conscious homeowners and residents access to safe and stylish electrical outlets,” Helen Mets, Executive Vice-President Materials, DSM.