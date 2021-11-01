Schneider Electric Canada partners with OptiMach

November 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

Schneider Electric Canada announced a partnership with OptiMach, a Quebec-based robotics company.

The partnership will serve small to large manufacturing industries across the Quebec and north New Brunswick markets, with a focus on food processing, wood mill production and transformation, packaging and custom-made solutions.

“Schneider Electric is committed to creating a more sustainable future, and industrial automation plays a key role in enabling that transformation,” said Luc Chagnon, National Director OEM Sales, Schneider Electric Canada. “We’re honoured to partner with OptiMach, an industry leader in Quebec and New Brunswick, to further support this growing market. This partnership is a natural fit and will allow Schneider Electric to expand our presence in these markets, as well as support OptiMach in providing its customers with industry-leading products and superior customer service.”

OptiMach utilizes robotics and technology to advance efficiency in manufacturing, transformation and production sectors. The partnership will see Schneider Electric provide a range of solutions to OptiMach, including motion, robots, automation, control, and advisor software.

“We’re excited about this promising partnership, as it means a great deal for technological expansion and innovation within Canada and Quebec,” said Francis Pelletier, OptiMach President. “We needed a partner whose solutions would integrate seamlessly within our existing portfolio, and Schneider Electric fit the bill. Schneider’s proven experience and network is invaluable as we look to breakdown the common misconceptions surrounding robotized solutions and help more businesses across Canada improve their operations.”