Saxon Aerospace appoints CEO of U.S. operations

July 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

Saxon Aerospace has appointed Paul Sahatdjian as CEO of Saxon Aerospace U.S.

This is part of a strategic growth plan that will allow us to grow the business across all of North America,” said Tom Walters, Managing Director, Saxon Aerospace.

Sahatdjian will lead the U.S. operations, based in Washington state. According to Saxon, he comes with over 20 years of sales, recruiting and management experience in aviation. Sahatdjian is accomplished in building relationships with key stakeholders at all levels, in order to develop customer-focused, tailored and competitive solutions that address complex industry challenges.

“What drove me here is getting back to customer service, and getting at root of solving their problems,” said Sahatdjian.

Recently, he was vice-president at a major workforce solutions firm, and was part of the executive group that formed the company in 2013. There, he worked with the partners to design the recruiting and sales operation. He established the applicant tracking and onboarding processes, created contractor loyalty and referral programs, developed the website, and created the SEO and social media strategies.