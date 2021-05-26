SATO America appoints new President

SATO America has appointed Steve Sundstrom as President of SATO America, LLC.

“Steve is the right person to lead SATO America because of his focus on solving problems through developing innovative solutions that create sustainable value for our customers,” said Goro Yumiba, Global Operations Officer, SATO America. “He continues to transform SATO America into a company that not only delivers solutions but provides the ongoing services needed to keep our customers running at peak performance.”

Steve joined SATO America in 2018, most recently holding the position of senior vice-president of sales and operations. In his new role as Company President, Sundstrom assumes responsibility and oversight of SATO’s business in North America.

“SATO America is uniquely positioned to drive value to our partners and end customers,” said Sundstrom. “At SATO, we believe that information is vital to help businesses run smoothly. Our goal is to digitize the world through auto-identification solutions that quickly provide the right data to make impactful decisions. It all starts at our customer’s location, and that is where you will find us!”

Advertisment

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)