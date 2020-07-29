Saskatchewan reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 44 in ‘one communal living setting’

REGINA — Saskatchewan is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19.

The government says 44 of the infections are from what it calls “one communal living setting” in the north.

For weeks the number of COVID-19 cases in the province has been on the rise in part due to its spread on some Hutterite colonies.

The Ministry of Health says of the 1,268 total cases, 322 are believed to be active.

Fifteen people remain in hospital and to date 17 have died.

So far, 929 people have recovered.