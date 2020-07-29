PLANT

Saskatchewan reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 44 in ‘one communal living setting’

The Ministry of Health says of the 1,268 total cases, 322 are believed to be active

July 29, 2020   by CP STAFF


General
Government
COVID-19
Risk and Compliance
Saskatchewan

REGINA — Saskatchewan is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19.

The government says 44 of the infections are from what it calls “one communal living setting” in the north.

For weeks the number of COVID-19 cases in the province has been on the rise in part due to its spread on some Hutterite colonies.

The Ministry of Health says of the 1,268 total cases, 322 are believed to be active.

Fifteen people remain in hospital and to date 17 have died.

So far, 929 people have recovered.

Print this page

Related Stories
Ontario reports four more cases of COVID-19, announces $100M contingency fund
Extra COVID-19 vigilance needed as poultry plant cases rise in BC: Dix
Quebec warns of equipment shortage as COVID-19 cases soar
Trudeau to announce funding to deal with growing COVID-19 cases

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*