PLANT

Saskatchewan Party Leader touts support for small business

Moe in final week of the election says he would boost the economy through job creation and growth, and rules out tax increases or major cuts.

October 19, 2020   by CP STAFF


General
Government
election
Saskatchewan
Scott Moe
small business
tax cuts

BATTLEFORD, Sask. — Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is kicking off the final week of the provincial election campaign by underscoring his support for small business.

Moe stopped at a furniture store in Battleford where he promised to deliver a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic if his party is re-elected next Oct. 19.

He says he would boost the economy through job creation and growth, and ruling out tax increases or major cuts.

The Sask. Party is promising that it would help temporarily cut the small business tax rate and providing a rebate to SaskPower customers.

Last week, Moe stopped in Saskatoon and Prince Albert to tout the ways he says his party has supported both cities through its last 13 years in government.

Print this page

Related Stories
Next Conservative party leader best not take Alberta for granted: MPs
Interim Ontario Liberal leader says party must begin ‘soul searching’
Historic win within reach for Ontario’s Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
Saskatchewan NDP leader promises buy local preference

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*