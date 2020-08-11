Sask. Premier Moe worried U.S. could put tariff on steel after aluminum

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s premier says he’s concerned the United States could impose a tariff on Canadian steel after the country slapped a 10% import tax on aluminum.

Scott Moe says the issue of tariffs has come up during regular calls with other premiers.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Aug. 6 a 10% tariff was being reimposed on raw aluminum coming from Canada.

In response, Ottawa announced it would retaliate by levying $3.6-billion in import tariffs on American products made with aluminum.

In 2018, the U.S. put a 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum and a 25% tariff on steel which weren’t lifted until 2019.

Regina is home to the Evraz steel mill where hundreds of people work.

“From a Saskatchewan perspective, very concerned that it could extend to steel,” Moe told The Canadian Press Aug. 7.

Moe’s worry was echoed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who chastised Trump for going after Canada, a close U.S. trading ally.