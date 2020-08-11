PLANT

Sask. Premier Moe worried U.S. could put tariff on steel after aluminum

Regina is home to the Evraz steel mill where hundreds of people work

August 10, 2020   by CP STAFF


General
Government
Manufacturing
Aluminum
Canada
Exports
Saskatchewan
tariffs
US

PHOTO: Scott Moe/Twitter

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s premier says he’s concerned the United States could impose a tariff on Canadian steel after the country slapped a 10% import tax on aluminum.

Scott Moe says the issue of tariffs has come up during regular calls with other premiers.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Aug. 6 a 10% tariff was being reimposed on raw aluminum coming from Canada.

In response, Ottawa announced it would retaliate by levying $3.6-billion in import tariffs on American products made with aluminum.

More from Canadian Manufacturing: Canada plans $3.6B in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute

In 2018, the U.S. put a 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum and a 25% tariff on steel which weren’t lifted until 2019.

Regina is home to the Evraz steel mill where hundreds of people work.

“From a Saskatchewan perspective, very concerned that it could extend to steel,” Moe told The Canadian Press Aug. 7.

Moe’s worry was echoed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who chastised Trump for going after Canada, a close U.S. trading ally.

Print this page

Related Stories
US manufacturers seek relief from steel and aluminum tariffs
Trump defends US steel, aluminum as tariff deadlines near
Saskatchewan premier says new US tariffs hurting steel projects in province
Trump says steel, aluminum tariff announcement coming this afternoon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*