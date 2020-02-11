Saputo makes sustainability pledge for progress by 2025
Committed to reducing air, water and waste impacts, use recyclable, renewable packaging.
MONTREAL — Saputo Inc. has joined other food processors committing to sustainability goals with clear targets.
The Montreal-based dairy processor and manufacturer is committing by 2025 to:
• Reduce CO2 intensity at all operations by 20%, energy by 10% and water by 10%.
• Improve wastewater quality year-over-year.
• Reduce operational waste by 25%.
• Increase diversion rate 75%.
• Reduce food waste by 50%.
• Reduce material use by 15%.
• Ensure 100% of packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable and includes at elast 15% of recyclable, renewable content.
Saputo has operations in Canada, the US, UK, Argentia, and Australia. The company is allocating additional resources to support the execution of its global plan, including a three-year investment of $50 million. It also plans to extend its efforts to the supply chain.
