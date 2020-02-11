Saputo makes sustainability pledge for progress by 2025

MONTREAL — Saputo Inc. has joined other food processors committing to sustainability goals with clear targets.

The Montreal-based dairy processor and manufacturer is committing by 2025 to:

• Reduce CO2 intensity at all operations by 20%, energy by 10% and water by 10%.

• Improve wastewater quality year-over-year.

• Reduce operational waste by 25%.

• Increase diversion rate 75%.

• Reduce food waste by 50%.

• Reduce material use by 15%.

• Ensure 100% of packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable and includes at elast 15% of recyclable, renewable content.

Saputo has operations in Canada, the US, UK, Argentia, and Australia. The company is allocating additional resources to support the execution of its global plan, including a three-year investment of $50 million. It also plans to extend its efforts to the supply chain.

