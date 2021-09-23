Sandvik Coromant opens relocates U.S. headquarters to Mebane, NC

September 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

Sandvik Coromant has opened a new centre in Mebane, NC. In conjunction, the company has moved its U.S. headquarters to the same location.

With approximately 170 employees, the updated 167,000-square-feet facility houses an existing production unit, the new tech centre and corporate offices, all in one common location.

Mebane is located near the “Research Triangle” in the vicinity of North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“Bringing together all company functions in one location will increase internal alignment and cross-functional collaboration. With all departments present in Mebane, we can provide customers and partners with a fully integrated, state-of-the-art immersion into the latest technologies and machining applications. In addition, we anticipate additional synergies between the proximity of our production unit and the activity from our new Sandvik Coromant Centre.” said Sean Holt, President of Sales Area Americas, Sandvik Coromant.

The new centre is a hub for training, R&D testing, customer projects, and digital live machining capabilities.