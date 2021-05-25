PLANT

Sandvik announces group’s Sustainability Award

May 25, 2021   Maryam Farag


Photo: Sandvik Group.

The team at Svedala, represented by Jörgen Petersson and Anders Åkesson of Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions (SRP) developed a circularity program for the manufacturing of premium rock crushing chambers.

In recognition of this project, Petersson and Åkesson have been presented with Sandvik Group’s Sustainability Award for 2021.

SRP has developed a program to reuse materials from old cone crushers to manufacture crusher chambers made from over 90 per cent recycled steel. Combined with further investment into metal chip internal recycling from other operations at the site, and a buy-back scheme, the program has achieved a reduction in CO2 emissions — the equivalent of 16,000 tons per year.

“SRP’s circularity program has achieved exceptional results, putting us at the forefront of industry innovation and is a great step towards reaching the group’s sustainability goal — to achieve at least 90 per cent material circularity by 2030,” said Mats W. Lundberg, Head of Sustainability, Sandvik Group. “On a broader scale, the project allows Sandvik Group to support its customers in reaching their own sustainability targets, making a lasting impact on the entire supply chain’s efforts to protect the future of our planet.”

