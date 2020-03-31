San Diego MTS orders 26 more buses from New Flyer

WINNIPEG — Bus manufacturer New Flyer of America Inc., a subsidiary of Winnipeg-based NFI Group Inc., announced on March 27 that the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has exercised options for 26 Xcelsior compressed natural gas sixty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses, converted from New Flyer’s backlog.

The options are part of a 5-year contract with MTS, originally announced in February 2018 for up to 50 Xcelsior CNG sixty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses. The order replaces older, end-of-life vehicles with lower-emission and more efficient buses, according to New Flyer.

“New Flyer appreciates the critical need for reduced greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion, while also increasing community connectivity – and the MTS team has established itself as a leader in the transition to low and zero-emission mobility,” said Chris Stoddart, president of New Flyer of America, in a prepared statement. “We are proud to support MTS in improving air quality, reducing climate change impact, and serving as part of San Diego’s multi-modal solution with CNG buses that are safe, clean, and reliable.”

New Flyer says CNG propulsion emits 90% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) than diesel engines – and meets particulate matter levels without the need of a filter.