Samuel announces new automotive facility in Mexico

September 1, 2021 Maryam Farag

Samuel, Son & Co., a metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, announced plans to expand into a new automotive processing facility in Querétaro, Mexico.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021, with full production ramped up in January 2022.

The 140,000-square-feet building will be equipped with a slitter and related processing capabilities.

“Over the last five years, Samuel has invested more than $150 million to extend the capacity and capabilities we offer to automotive OEMs and Tier One suppliers across North America,” said Luis Ponte, Vice-President of Automotive, Samuel, Son & Co. “The automotive industry is rapidly expanding in Central Mexico, and we’re looking forward to being a part of it. Our investment in Querétaro will allow us to deliver a new level of support for the many expanding global automotive programs based in the region.”