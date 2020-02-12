Samuel acquires 100% of additive maker Burloak Technologies

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Samuel, Son & Co. Ltd., a metals distributor and industrial products manufacturer, announced Feb. 11 the acquisition of all remaining shares of Oakville, Ont.’s Burloak Technologies, an the additive manufacturing firm.

Samuel, based in Mississauga, Ont., originally acquired a minority stake in Burloak in 2017.

The 165-year-old company has over 6,500 employees and more than 100 facilities.

Burloak works in aerospace, automotive and industrial markets, providing engineering and designs for additive manufacturing, materials development, high-precision CNC machining, post-processing and metrology.

“Our early belief in the transformative potential of additive manufacturing is paying off,” said Colin Osborne, Samuel’s president and CEO, in a statement. “The rapid development of this team, its relationships with many of the world’s most innovative companies and the reputation it is developing as AM (additive manufacturing) experts, reinforces the exciting future we see for additive manufacturing over the long term.”

Simon Walls, Samuel’s chief commercial officer, has been appointed president, Burloak Technologies. Peter Adams, previously Burloak’s president and co-founder, has been named co-founder and chief innovation officer.