PLANT

Samotics extends SAM4

March 31, 2021   Maryam Farag


General
Electronics
Manufacturing

Samotics announced its extension to its SAM4 asset health monitoring system to support medium and high-voltage equipment.

The SAM4 system covers the full spectrum of low, medium and high-voltage AC machines to detect developing failures up to five months in advance.

SAM4 has been available for rotating AC equipment up to 690 V since 2018. It provides power consumption and real-time operation, and remote sensor installation to monitor assets in hazardous or hard-to-reach locations. This gives medium and high-voltage asset owners a way to reduce maintenance costs, minimize damage to expensive equipment and optimize energy efficiency.

“The annual maintenance costs for a medium or high-voltage machine can easily spiral to tens of thousands of euros a year, while a single downtime event can cost millions, presenting a very real risk of overwhelming an organization,” said Jasper Hoogeweegen, CEO, Samotics. “We have invested heavily in innovation to enable SAM4 to support motors of any voltage, which takes us a huge step further toward a future where zero per cent unplanned downtime becomes the norm for organizations worldwide.”

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
Semiotic Labs rebrands, introducing Samotics
Upgrading industrial fans extends service life
BC pulp mill’s maintenance closure extends into 2016
First group graduates from PEMAC’s AMP program