Samotics extends SAM4

Samotics announced its extension to its SAM4 asset health monitoring system to support medium and high-voltage equipment.

The SAM4 system covers the full spectrum of low, medium and high-voltage AC machines to detect developing failures up to five months in advance.

SAM4 has been available for rotating AC equipment up to 690 V since 2018. It provides power consumption and real-time operation, and remote sensor installation to monitor assets in hazardous or hard-to-reach locations. This gives medium and high-voltage asset owners a way to reduce maintenance costs, minimize damage to expensive equipment and optimize energy efficiency.

“The annual maintenance costs for a medium or high-voltage machine can easily spiral to tens of thousands of euros a year, while a single downtime event can cost millions, presenting a very real risk of overwhelming an organization,” said Jasper Hoogeweegen, CEO, Samotics. “We have invested heavily in innovation to enable SAM4 to support motors of any voltage, which takes us a huge step further toward a future where zero per cent unplanned downtime becomes the norm for organizations worldwide.”