Sage showcases how digital transformation empowers finance teams

November 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

Sage kicked off Sage Transform 2021 with a keynote that showcased how, by using Sage’s cloud financial management software, finance teams can knock down barriers to improve efficiency and effectiveness so that their businesses can thrive.

Dan Miller, EVP for Sage Intacct, used the keynote address to highlight “how Sage is focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses not just survive in challenging times – but thrive.”

“We’ve seen digital transformation efforts accelerating as companies focus on returning to pre-pandemic growth levels,” said Miller. “Sage continues to expand the capabilities of the Sage Intacct product family to streamline processes and improve business insight. This helps our customers focus more time on their company’s mission and making a difference in the lives of their customers, partners, and employees.”

During the keynote, Sage leaders focused on key ways Sage Intacct helps finance leaders “own their time, grow their way, and empower their teams.”

Sage Intacct enables customers to “own their time” by streamlining workflows – using automation to eliminate repetitive, manual steps so they can focus more time on higher-value work. For example, Sage is delivering new product enhancements around digitalizing the process of inputting and paying bills. Customers will now be able to forward bills via email and the system will automatically read the PDF or other attachment to create an Accounts Payable bill in the system for review.

Sage offers Sage Intacct customers the product depth to deliver the capabilities their organization needs to grow by: