Safetyscope provides new field support for Hydro One workers

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Safetyscope has been contracted by Hydro One to provide confined space rescue services.

The company, a specialist in safety training based in Vaughan, Ont., will provide the electricity transmission and distribution utility with confined space attendant and rescue training and consulting services, plus assistance in developing custom rescue plans.

Safetyscope provides training and handles rescues within confined or dangerous work spaces across a range of industries.

Dangerous spaces include storage tanks, compartments of ships, process vessels, silos, vats, pits, degreasers, reaction vessels, boilers, ventilation and exhaust ducts, sewers, tunnels, underground utility vaults and pipelines.