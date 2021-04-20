Ruthman Companies appoints new Regional Sales Manager

Ruthman Companies has appointed Joe Hill as Regional Sales Manager, Eastern U.S. and Canada.

In his new position, Hill will be responsible for serving the customers of all the Ruthman Companies pump brands: BSM, Gusher, Nagle, RAE, Process Systems and Deming vertical turbine pump lines, and Fulflo Hydraulic Valves. He will also be responsible for distributor channel development and OEM customer support in his territory.

Most recently, Hill was part of Flowserve’s direct sales division, where he held a number of positions within its several divisions, with responsibilities for sales, business development, distributor management and OEM project management.

Throughout his career, Hill has had roles overseeing distribution and repair operations with Ohio Pump & Transmission, Pump Pros, Inc. and RA Mueller.