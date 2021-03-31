Rusal America joins Neighborhood 91 Additive Manufacturing Campus

Rusal America has joined Neighborhood 91, a centre dedicated to additive manufacturing (AM) technology, located at Pittsburgh International Airport’s (PIT) Innovation Campus.

Neighborhood 91 will be home to Rusal America’s new aluminum AM powders business.

“En+ Group is the world leader in low-carbon aluminum through our Allow brand,” said C. Brian Hesse, President and CEO, Rusal America. “By enabling sustainable operations, Neighborhood 91 is an ideal location from which to expand our presence in the AM powders market without compromising on our core sustainability principles. We remain committed to enabling our customers to play a vital role in the sustainability value chain and to playing an active role in the innovation ecosystem at Neighborhood 91 in the years ahead.”

Rusal America’s powders portfolio serves the aerospace and automotive industries. With Neighborhood 91’s proximity to PIT and the region’s renowned academic institutions, Rusal America will be joined by other next generation AM.

“Rusal America’s commitment to Neighborhood 91 is another important step in the evolution of additive manufacturing at the Pittsburgh Airport Innovation Campus,” said Paul Hoback, Chief Development Officer, Pittsburgh International Airport. “We are thrilled to welcome Rusal America as the latest partner, further demonstrating the viability of Neighborhood 91 and the success of its ecosystem as a first-of-its-kind AM powerhouse.”