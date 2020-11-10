Royal Canadian Navy takes on Lockheed Martin’s SPY-7 radar

OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Navy’s future combat fleet will be protected by Lockheed Martin’s latest generation SPY-7 radar and Canadian-developed Combat Management System (CMS 330).

SPY-7 is a modular and scalable solid-state radar that provides continuous surveillance, protection and an accurate threat picture to its operators. Its scalable, open architecture enables a variety of missions and expands its capabilities while its modularity simplifies maintenance at sea.

The system will provide radar protection over the next 40 years.

“We optimized the CSC ship design with this particular radar to ensure the Royal Canadian Navy can fulfill a variety of missions with its flexible architecture,” said Gary Fudge, vice-president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary and Mission Systems in Ottawa. “The work in Canada will open doors to a new export market for local industry, producing high value jobs in Quebec and across the country through subcontractors and suppliers involved in the production.”

The Lockheed Martin system will be deployed on more than 24 platforms across four countries.

No financial details were released.