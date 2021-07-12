Plant.ca

Royal Canadian Air Force Foundation announces student scholarships

July 12, 2021   Maryam Farag

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation announced an additional scholarship for post-secondary students in flight schools or pursuing a career in aviation.

There are 25 scholarships of $1,000 open to any Canadian youth 25 years of age or younger in post-secondary education. They are designed to encourage students in S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, math) studies or flight that could lead to future careers in aviation or aerospace.

“Thanks to additional support, we are excited to help even more young Canadians as they pursue their dreams. These scholarships are to meet Canada’s rapidly growing demand for skilled people and to be leaders in Canada and the world,” said Jeremy Diamond, Founding CEO, RCAF Foundation.

