Rothmans, Benson & Hedges invites Canadian charities to apply for grant

September 1, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) announced that applications are open for the third annual Giving Back grant funding program.

RBH encourages charities and non-profits focused on education, environmental sustainability, and community development to apply for a grant worth up to $25,000. The window for applications closes on October 31.

The goal of this program is to support initiatives across Canada that address social and environmental barriers in order to create long-term value in the areas of education, environment, and community well-being.

 

