Rockford Systems reopens machine safeguarding seminars to in-person learning

Rockford Systems, LLC announced plans to reopen its in-person machine safeguarding seminars following the suspension of live learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first two-and-half-days live seminar is scheduled to restart April 21-23 with additional seminars set for July 21-23 and October 20-22, all held at the company’s training center in Rockford, Illinois. The decision to reopen the seminars to live participation is based upon the company’s COVID-19 protocols and the widespread rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Training is a critical step in the plant safety lifecycle. Understanding safety regulation and being more aware of machine hazards is critical for manufacturing employees,” said Matt Brenner, VP and General Manager, Rockford Systems, LLC. “Rockford Systems safeguarding seminar is a great source of baseline machine safety information.”

Rockford Systems machine safeguarding seminars instruct professionals on managing a company’s risk profile and avoiding business disruption. Instructors teach attendees how to interpret the performance language of OSHA 29 CFR, ANSI B-11 and NFPA-79 standards as each relates to specific machine applications and production requirements.

Advertisment

“We are very excited to offer live machine safeguarding training with appropriate measures consistent to protect the health of all attendees,” said Roger Harrison, Director of Training, Rockford Systems, LLC. “Our live seminars combine classroom discussion with demonstrations of machines under power, so attendees will again be able to have hands-on experience with a variety of machinery safeguarding systems. As American industry reopens, Rockford Systems wants to be part of the recovery.”