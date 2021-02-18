Rockford Systems Promotes Matt Brenner to VP and GM

Rockford Systems, LLC announced the promotion of Matt Brenner to the position of Vice-President and General Manager, Rockford Systems Machine Safeguarding.

In this role, Brenner is responsible for the machine safeguarding business unit while continuing to oversee its sales and services groups.

Most recently, Brenner was Vice-President of Sales, a position he held since 2016. He joined Rockford Systems in 2004 as Midwest Regional Manager and Machine Safeguarding Specialist. Brenner earned a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Illinois in 2003.

“Since 2016, Matt has successfully led our safeguarding division into new industries and more complex businesses, offering a wider range of products and services than ever before,” said Joe Nitiss, CEO, Rockford Systems, LLC. “Matt has also leveraged his broad application expertise to develop new, differentiated products manufactured by Rockford Systems. We look forward to Matt continuing to execute on our strategy of being the trusted advisor to industry and we value his expertise as one of country’s foremost specialists in machine safeguarding.”