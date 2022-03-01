Rock Tech Lithium appoints Director

March 1, 2022 Maryam Farag

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. announced the appointment of Esther Bahne to its Board of Directors.

Bahne was appointed as the company’s chief marketing and strategy officer in October 2021. She took on the role to reposition Rock Tech as a cleantech company and define the brand around sustainability goals.

“We have achieved major milestones in record time,” said Bahne. “Rock Tech Lithium is helping to future-proof our industry while spearheading low carbon, closed loop industrial production. We are striking out on a new path and I am proud to help our strong team stay the course.”

Bahne has over 16 years of experience in the car industry. Reporting directly to the Board of BMW Group, she served as the global head of strategy and CMO at MINI after taking on the relaunch of the MINI brand in 2015. She started her career at Audi AG as spokeswoman of the Board. Bahne also founded the start-up accelerator URBAN-X, and built a design centre in New York City.

“Esther brought on a strong strategic vision and is an expert in communication,” said Dirk Harbecke, Chairman, Rock Tech. “Add to that her intimate knowledge of the automotive industry and it is clear why we are pleased to see her join the team for the long-term.”