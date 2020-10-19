Rittal wins 2 Electro-Federation Canada marketing awards

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Rittal Systems Ltd. has won awards in two categories from the Electro-Federation Canada (EFC) at its 7th Annual 2020 Marketing Awards Program.

The Canadian subsidiary of the German manufacturer of enclosures, power distribution, climate control, IT infrastructure and software and services logged its wins in the Manufacturers under $50 Million section of the program.

The Integrated Marketing Award was for the AX-KX Compact Enclosure Campaign, which described as strongly branded, well thought out and integrated with several marketing channels.

The Event Trade Show Award recognized Rittal’s and its partners’ (EPLAN, PILZ & WAGO) execution of the first German Technology Day in November 2019. A trade show and conference presented energy-efficient and automated technologies.

EFC’s Marketing Awards program recognizes member organizations that demonstrate marketing excellence and innovation within the Canadian electrical manufacturing and distribution industry.

All entries were reviewed and selected by an expert external panel of judges.