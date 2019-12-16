Rittal Systems wins AD award for marketing excellence in 2019

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Rittal Systems Ltd. Canada is tops in marketing as far as Affiliated Distributors Electrical Business Unit is concerned.

The member-owned marketing/buying group of independent distributors (headquarters in Wayne, Pa.) named Rittal its Supplier of the Year Marketing Excellence Award for 2019.

Rittal Systems, based in Mississauga, Ont., is the Canadian subsidiary of Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Germany, a global supplier of enclosures, power distribution, climate control, IT infrastructure and software and services.

Affiliated Distributors Electrical Business Unit hosted its US, Canada and Mexico members, supplier partners and service providers in Aurora, Colo. in October, where it announced winners of its AD Spirit of Independence awards. They recognize the commitment members and supplier partners have made to independent distribution and the “entrepreneurial spirit” that drives them.

Rittal was recognized for its “innovative marketing programs,” said Dan Drazilov, president of AD’s Electrical Division, Canada. “Not only do they communicate their latest promos and programs to our members in a timely manner, but they are involved in our BlueVolt training program, and have checked every box when it comes to member support and involvement.”