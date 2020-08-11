Rittal recognized as one of the of Best Workplaces in Manufacturing in Canada

On Aug. 6, Rittal Systems Ltd. announced that the organization had been named on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces in Manufacturing.

According to the statement, the list is based on feedback from employees of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must have been Great Place to Work Certified in the past year and work primarily in the manufacturing industry. Great Place to Work determined the best based the overall Trust Index score from these employees, according to a company statement.

“Rittal is pleased to have made the 2020 list of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing in Canada,” Tim Rourke, president, Rittal Systems Ltd., Canada said in a prepared statement. “Especially in these challenging times, this Award is a great testimony of how all the various teams at Rittal have come together to collaborate with true dedication and commitment.”