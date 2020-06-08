Rittal partner Aztec adds a Perforex to its service capabilities

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Rittal Systems Ltd. has some new developments to report.

The supplier of enclosures, power distribution and climate control products in Mississauga, Ont. reports Aztec Electrical Supply, a Rittal modification partner, has enhanced its capabilities with the acquisition of the Perforex CNC machining centre. The unit is deployed for drilling, thread tapping, wiring and milling when machining enclosures and panels of all sizes.

Aztec, based in Burlington, Ont., supplies automation and electrical products to electrical contractors, manufacturing plants, OEMs and custom machine builders.

The Perforex machine compresses 10 hours of panel production work into 90 minutes. The unit calls upon up to 20 tools in the magazine for operations.

Rittal has also expanded its relationship with Franklin Empire Inc. as a distribution partner in Ontario to include Quebec.

Franklin Empire is the largest independently owned electrical distributor in Canada, with more 500 employees. It has 23 branch locations and five assembly and repair shops in the two provinces.

Finally, Rittal has added RidgeTech Automation Inc. in Cambridge, Ont. to its Certified Systems Integrators. CSIs specify and configure enclosures and climate control systems.