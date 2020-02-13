Rittal introduces ‘Advancing Women in Tech’ scholarship

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Industrial systems supplier Rittal Systems Ltd. Canada is offering two scholarships of $1,750 each to female undergraduate students in Canada who are interested in a career in the electrical and related industries.

Rittal’s ‘Advancing Women in Tech‘ part of not-for-profit industry association Electro-Federation Canada’s (EFC) scholarship program.

To apply , Canadian citizens or permanent residents must be enrolled in a full-time appropriate field of study (such as electrical engineering/apprenticeship or electrical/electronic technologist or technician) at an accredited college or university program. Successful female students must have competitive grades in their current program and be able to demonstrate leadership and involvement in their community.

Tim Rourke, president, Rittal Systems Ltd., Canada said in a statement, “Rittal celebrates 25 years in Canada in 2020, and what better way to give back to our industry and community than by supporting EFC’s Scholarship Program, that encourages the next generation of leaders to power a changing world in the Canadian Electrical industry.”