Rittal announces Advancing Women in Tech Scholarships 2021

Rittal Systems Ltd. Canada announced it will award two Advancing Women in Tech Scholarships, of $1,750 each, to Canadian female undergraduates, to help further their studies and careers in the electrical and associated industries.

“At Rittal, we believe in diversity and inclusivity, and what better way to embody this philosophy than by encouraging young women to join the manufacturing and electrical industry,” said Andre Bousette, President, Rittal Systems Ltd. “We hope that this Advanced Women in Tech Scholarship will encourage women to join our industry, and help them to pursue a career in this field.”

To be eligible, the applicant must be a Canadian citizen or a legal permanent resident, be a current post-secondary undergraduate student, and enrolled in a full-time appropriate field of study, at an accredited college or university program.

Application deadline is May 31. The student must have competitive grades in their current program, and be able to demonstrate leadership and involvement in their community.

“The electrical industry faces an increasing need for talent with retirements combined with product/process innovation and modernization driving the need for specialized roles,” said John Jefkins, VP Member Engagement and Corporate Partnerships, Electro-Federation Canada. “The electrical industry offers strong career development opportunities, competitive salaries and benefits, plus aggressive careers paths in a sector with cutting-edge innovation.”