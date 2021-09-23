Ritchie Bros. sells US$500 million of equipment through Marketplace-E

September 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ritchie Bros. launched its Marketplace-E solution as a price-controlled option for consignors with Make Offer and Buy Now formats.

In 2021, this solution is continuing to gain steam, with over US$500 million of equipment sold through Marketplace-E over the past 12 months.

“We have built out an amazing team of multilingual Marketplace-E Specialists who leverage Ritchie Bros. analytics and real-time demand data to help you find the right buyer,” said Kari Taylor, Chief Revenue Officer, Ritchie Bros. “As a result of these changes, items are selling approximately 40 per cent faster on Marketplace-E today.”

This year Marketplace-E has helped over 2,500 customers sell items, including premier North American rental company Sunbelt Rentals, which has a fleet of 600,000 assets across its 975 rental locations.

“We are a long-time Ritchie Bros. customer and are pleased with our partnership and their ongoing investments made on behalf of Sunbelt Rentals. This allows us to focus on our core business of delivering world class customer service and solutions. The Ritchie Bros. team continues to focus on innovative ways to improve fleet disposal, asset management, and recovery against OEC,” said James Dennis, Vice-President, Fleet Management, Sunbelt Rentals. “We now have access to an expanded footprint and tools to help us better manage how, when, where, and what price to sell our assets—because we have the flexibility of choosing the proper Richie Bros channels, using a Ritchie Bros. location, or remarketing directly by Sunbelt we are improving the efficiency of our disposition process as well as recovery on equipment sold.”

Five big Marketplace-E sellers in 2021: