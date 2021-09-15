Rinnai America Corporation appoints Vice-President of Innovation

September 15, 2021 Maryam Farag

Rinnai America Corporation announced that Renee Eddy has joined the organization as its Vice-President of Innovation.

“My passion is transforming data and technologies into cool, new products and that passion is sure to come through while at Rinnai,” said Eddy. “I look forward to driving development for innovative technology, leading the team towards new idea creation and outside of the box thinking.”

Recently, Eddy was director of innovation, methods and operations at Eaton, leading up to 200 employees. During her time at Eaton, she created the innovation, methods and operations team from the ground up, developing a collaborative culture within R&D across 26 divisions.

Prior to her time at Eaton, Renee developed products across a number of industries for Fortune 100 companies and customers, including residential and commercial HVAC, transport refrigeration, telecommunications and aerospace.

“Renee’s diverse product knowledge in a variety of industries is invaluable for Rinnai,” said Frank Windsor, President, Rinnai America Corporation. “Her vision and expertise will spearhead the development of technologies in new markets, aiding in Rinnai’s growth strategy, as well as producing products that support our commitment to creating a healthier way of living.”