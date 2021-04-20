Report provides roadmap to address gender gap in manufacturing

In 2020, non-profits the Trillium Network for Advanced Manufacturing and Build a Dream partnered to create an action plan for industry aimed at increasing representation from under-represented talent pools.

Gender Diversity and Ontario Manufacturing: Lessons from Five Leading Companies, released in February online by the Trillium Network, highlights the work that five Ontario manufacturers have done to bring balance to their workplace by increasing the number of women in their plants.

The report includes 10 lessons from leading manufacturers with strategies, policies and practices to build diversity and inclusion.

“Start with one lesson as a guideline. It might be getting together with key female employees and just talking to them,” said Brendan Sweeney, Managing Director and Co-Author, Trillium Network. “They might identify barriers that exist that you never realized were an issue.”

Advertisment

The report highlights that manufacturing is not just automotive; there are well-paid manufacturing careers available in a variety of industries including pharmaceutical, food, automation and aerospace.

“We are proud to partner with organizations who want to create change within their environment but may not know where to begin,” said Nour Hachem-Fawaz, President and Founder, Build a Dream. “The task may seem daunting but it’s about showing current (and future) talent that you are willing to build diversity and inclusion initiatives that benefit your whole team.”