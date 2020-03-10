Remsoft acquires Xtivity to power critical asset decisions

FREDERICTON, NB — Remsoft is adding MRO inventory management to its asset management capabilities with the acquisition of Xtivity Inc.

The company, based in London, Ont., provides reliability-centred inventory products for some of the world’s largest industrial asset companies across pulp and paper, mining, automotive, pharmaceutical oil and gas and transportation. It connects MRO decisions to equipment performance, throughout the inventory lifecycle to ensure parts availability and asset performance.

Remsoft, based in Fredericton, Ont., provides tech products focused on forestry and land assets.