Regulating e-cigarette advertising key to address youth vaping

OTTAWA — The recent announcement of new national regulations restricting e-cigarette will reduce youth vaping and help protect youth from becoming addicted to nicotine, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The regulations include an extensive ban on e-cigarette advertising, with an exception for locations where youth do not have access. Regulations come into effect on Aug. 7, although for certain retail locations the implementation date is Sept. 6.

Youth vaping in Canada has more than tripled in just four years. Data from the Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs survey found that for students in grades 10-12, vaping increased from 9% in the 2014-15 school year to 29% in the 2018-19 school year.

“The dramatic increase in youth vaping is troubling and provides compelling justification for the new regulations,” said Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst, Canadian Cancer Society, in a prepared statement. “The advertising restrictions will curtail tobacco company marketing strategies that have exposed youth to e-cigarette advertisements through social media, billboards, television and other locations. This advertising has contributed to the increase in youth vaping and in turn a new generation of youth becoming addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes.”

The Canadian Cancer Society has advocated for stronger e-cigarette advertising restrictions as a means to protect youth and benefit public health.