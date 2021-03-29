Raymond’s David Norton named a Practitioner Pros to Know

PLANT

David Norton, Vice-President, Customer Solutions and Support at The Raymond Corporation, has been named a Practitioner Pros to Know by Supply and Demand Chain Executive. 

The Pros to Know award recognizes corporate executives who are leading initiatives that help prepare their companies’ supply chains for significant challenges.

“I am truly honoured to receive this award alongside so many talented and visionary industry leaders,” said Norton. “As a team, our Raymond family works diligently to provide our customers with end-to-end intralogistics solutions to ensure increased efficiency and productivity throughout their operations.”

Norton has over 30 years of experience at The Raymond Corporation, solving customer challenges in the supply chain and logistics industry with smart technology solutions.

