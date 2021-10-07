Raymond virtual manufacturing day draws over 2,500 registrants

October 6, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Raymond Corporation observed National Manufacturing Day with over 2,500 student registrants from around the country during an interactive digital event on Oct. 1.

This year was the second year Raymond’s Manufacturing Day was an entirely digital event, enabling students to discover what advanced manufacturing operations look like via a virtual experience.

Students learned about building skills for the future through a virtual manufacturing facility tour, highlights of industry technology, associate testimonials and technician spotlights. The future workforce also heard from Raymond executives — including the senior director of operations and quality, Tony Topencik, and Steve VanNostrand, the executive vice-president of human resources.

“The manufacturing industry is advancing and growing through innovative processes and technology, and that is pushing and challenging our industry to reach new potential,” said VanNostrand. “We want to ignite curiosity among students about career possibilities that they might not have previously considered.”

Young professionals who work at Raymond in a variety of programs and roles shared their experiences at the organization. Speakers included members of the Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Youth Apprenticeship program, a student enrolled in Raymond’s co-op program, and a young professional who is a full-time Raymond employee.

“After attending Manufacturing Day at Raymond in high school, I definitely looked toward Raymond for employment,” said James Gardner Jr., an industrial engineering student at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, New York, and who is enrolled in Raymond’s co-op program. “It really opened my eyes to what Raymond does and how much of a family it really is.”