Raymond recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2021 winner

The Raymond Corporation has been recognized as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner in the Operational Excellence Leadership Award category

The company received the award for its achievement at the plant located in Greene, New York. This is the fifth year in a row the company has received a Manufacturing Leadership Award.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Manufacturing Leadership Council selected Raymond’s Greene facility as a winner for its improvement that focuses on warehouse optimization and improved performance.

This plant has implemented standardized work, weak point management, change point management, a total process reliability initiative and quality circle activities. These changes have helped this manufacturing site realize more than three times the production volume over the past 13 years.