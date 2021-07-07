Raymond named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers list

July 7, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Raymond Corporation has been named to Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers list for its sustainability efforts within facilities and products.

Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry.

“Raymond is committed to continuous improvement in lift truck sustainability performance and offering innovative intralogistics solutions, such as alternative energy technologies,” said Jennifer de Souza, Senior Director of Energy Solutions, Procurement and Leasing, The Raymond Corporation. “Raymond knows how to right size the energy solution for the application, thereby maximizing return on investment, and helping our customers meet their sustainability and material handling goals.”