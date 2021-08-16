Rapid antigen tests to be available to SMEs in in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario

August 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced that over 2000 local pharmacies have registered to distribute rapid antigen tests to small and medium-sized businesses and non-profit organizations.

This includes independent pharmacies, Rexall, Sobeys and Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Pharmacies may charge a small handling fee for each box of 25 tests.

Rapid tests can be done easily and safely at work to help identify people who may be infected with COVID-19, but have no symptoms. Individuals can get results in 15 minutes.

“The Government of Canada is putting the health and safety of Canadians first. We are proud to be working with our partners to support workplaces and their employees so that they can safely re-open and operate. We are all in this together. Along with continuing to be vigilant with public health measures, and as vaccines continue to roll out across Canada, testing and screening are an added layer of protection and are critical to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and safely reopen the economy.” said Hajdu.