Quebec town of Asbestos is getting a new name

ASBESTOS, Que. — Residents of the town Quebec town of Asbestos in the Eastern Townships had until Oct. 18 to cast their votes for a new name for the municipality. Six options include: L’Azur-des-Cantons, Jeffrey-sur-le-Lac, Larochelle, Phenix, Trois-Lacs and Val-des-Sources.

The winner is to be revealed Oct. 19.

Asbestos, about 130 kilometres east of Montreal, helped make Canada one the world’s leaders in asbestos exportation.

The Jeffrey mine, once Canada’s largest, closed in 2012.

The town of over 7,000 residents has been looking to shed its association with the toxic mineral due to its negative impact on people’s health.

While some residents are opposed to the name-change, the town says it is a historic moment.

Asbestos residents over age 14 and local property owners were eligible to cast their votes for the new name last week.

If none of the options receives a majority of top votes on the ranked ballots, the town says it will go to a second round of voting.