Quebec announces pooled transportation program for furniture industry

December 2, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Quebec Furniture Manufacturers Association (QFMA) announced the launching of a supply chain optimization program for the furniture manufacturing sector in Quebec.

The objective of this program is to “reduce the ecological footprint of the furniture industry in Quebec, and to allow manufacturers to lower their transportation costs, giving them an advantage over the competition.”

“We have to do our part as an industry. We believe that the consumption of fossil fuels for the transportation of Quebec-made furniture can be significantly reduced through the pooling of transportation,” said Gilles Pelletier, CEO, QFMA.

The program, supported by the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation, is being implemented in collaboration with Cedric Millar, 4PL provider, which offers supply chain solutions in Canada and the U.S.

“Cedric Millar is pleased to partner with the QFMA on its Better Way program,” said Brian Ware, Managing Director, Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions. “The program provides a clear competitive advantage, through increased efficiency, for QFMA members during this time of widespread supply chain instability. We are excited to support this ambitious program, and to fully leverage the strength of the Quebec furniture market across North America.”

The program is currently in the measurement phase, where several companies are participating in data collection.

“We are among the first participants in this evaluation phase of the new program and are very excited about the potential gains in efficiency and emissions reductions,” said Simon Lapointe, Vice-President, Finance, Artopex.